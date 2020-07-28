Man faces multiple charges following home search in Belton

BELTON, SC (WSPA) – Belton Police Department officials said a man, who was out of bond following his recent arrest for distribution of narcotics, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

According to a news release, South Carolina Probation, Parole and Pardon Services requested Belton Police help with their search of a home on Bannister Street, which is near Marshall Primary School.

During the search, officers made contact with Jeffrey Brian Brock, 44, of Belton, who was out on bond following his arrest on Saturday for distribution of narcotics in proximity to a school, following a Belton Police search warrant.

During Tuesday’s search, officers found more methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

SCPPP agents took Brock into custody on two counts of probation violation, and Belton officers obtained additional warrants charging him with distribution of narcotics in proximity to a school for the second time in four days.

He was taken to the Anderson County Detention Center, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

Belton Police officials said they plan to oppose bond for Brock on the new charges, and will ask for revocation of bond for Saturday’s arrest.