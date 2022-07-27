GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department arrested a man Monday on numerous charges in Greenwood.

Officers charged Martreego Ghassan King with the following:

Two warrants for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Two warrants for possession schedule II

Two warrants for possession of ecstasy

Possession schedule II

Two warrants for possession of stolen firearm

Four warrants for possession with intent to distribute controlled substance

Recovered Items (Source: Greenwood PD)

Police said the Greenwood City Crime Suppression Unit executed two drug search warrants at the 100 block of Pressley Street and the 1500 block of Parkway.

Both residences were searched due to King’s ties to both locations.

Officers recovered several illegal narcotics, guns and money from both homes.

King was taken into custody and booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center.