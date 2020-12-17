Man faces multiple charges related to 2 separate incidents in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man with ties to South Carolina and Georgia on several charges related to separate incidents that happened over the summer.

According to a news release, William Mark Mize, Jr., 35, with a listed address in Statham, Ga., as well as no fixed address in Walhalla and Westminster, was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center Tuesday evening.

Mize was then transferred from Oconee County to Clark County, Ga.

Criminal Investigations Division charged Mize with one count each of third-degree burglary, petit larceny and third-degree arson in regard to the first incident involving a semi-tractor trailer break-in on Aug. 11.

According to the release, the tractor trailer belonged to the Goodwill on Highway 123 near Seneca.

Mize is accused of stealing items from the trailer, as well as setting the tractor trailer on fire on Goodwill’s property.

The second incident happened on Aug. 13 at an address on Rainbow Row in Westminster.

Mize is accused of attacking someone while armed with a knife. The victim received an injury to his arm.

According to the release, Mize was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Mize was served with a Walhalla Municipal bench warrant.

He remains in custody at the detention center on $57,205 bond.

According to the release, a second person charged in both cases — Jennifer Elizabeth Beanes, 33, of Athens, Ga., was arrested by the sheriff’s office on Aug. 21. She appeared in General Sessions Court and was sentenced to probation.