Man faces multiple charges related to burglaries, break-ins, thefts in Seneca, police say

Keith Antwane Jackson

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – Seneca Police Department officials said a man has been charged following a series of thefts, burglaries and break-ins in the city.

According to a police department news release, officers have been investigating a series of crimes that were reported on the south side of Seneca from Aug. 31 through Sept. 24.

Police said unlocked vehicles, open garages and carports were targets of these crimes.

Following an investigation, officers arrested Keith Antwane Jackson, of Seneca, on Hunter Street.

Police said Jackson was hiding underneath a mobile home while resisting officers’ efforts to arrest him.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, two counts of petit larceny and one count of resisting arrest.

According to the release, investigators have already recovered some of the stolen property and are currently working to find and recover more items.

Officials said more charges are possible as the investigation continues.

