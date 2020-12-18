Man faces multiple charges stemming from car break-in in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man on several charges after he was reportedly caught going through another man’s truck on Thursday in the county.

According to a sheriff’s office incident report, a deputy responded to West Clark Road in the county in regard to a car break-in.

When the deputy arrived on-scene, he made contact with the truck’s owner and his son.

The owner of the truck said his son was went out the door to go to work, when he told him someone was going through his truck.

The man said when he confronted the man — identified as Anton Borisovich Sidorchuk, 19, of Inman — he ran across the street.

The truck owner told the deputy that he chased Sidorchuk in between two houses on Miller Drive when he saw him.

Sidorchuk reportedly had a knife in his hand and the owner of the truck told the deputy that he felt threatened by the knife.

According to the release, the man said he grabbed Sidorchuk’s hand that held the knife and twisted his arm behind his back.

The man said Sidorchuk reportedly jerked at one point and told the deputy that he “slammed” Sidorchuk in the grass.

During the struggle, the man’s son helped him hold Sidorchuk to the ground until the deputy showed up and handcuffed him.

Another deputy arrived at the scene and arrested Sidorchuck on aggravated assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and carbreaking charges.

He was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Sidorchuk was found in possession of several items belonging to the truck owner, including two knives, a hammock, a set of earbuds, a set of air pods, a screw driver kit, an opened pack of batteries and a Freetech jacket.