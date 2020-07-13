Man faces multiple charges stemming from Feb. home break-in in McDowell Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Joseph Lee Davis – Courtesy of the McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man faces multiple charges stemming from a home break-in from back in February.

According to a news release, it was reported on Feb. 29 that someone broke into a home on Old Linville Road and stole a shotgun and ammunition.

Joseph Lee Davis, 31, of Marion, was reportedly arrested in a separate case for possession of a firearm by a felon.

The sheriff’s office said the firearm he had was the one taken from victim.

The shotgun was recovered by deputies.

Davis was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

