Man faces multiple child pornography charges in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man faces multiple charges related to child pornography.

According to a news release, detectives received information that Jacob Daylen Ross, 45, of Marion, was allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with children.

During an investigation, detectives recovered several electronic files containing child pornography that involved victims age 1 to 3 years old.

Ross was charged with 12 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the case.

