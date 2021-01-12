Man faces multiple child sex crimes charges in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man Monday who had outstanding warrants related to child sex crimes.

According to a news release, a deputy responded to an address in Seneca on Oct. 8, 2020 in regard to reports of sexual abuse.

The deputy began an investigation that was turned over to the Child/Elder Abuse investigator in the Criminal Investigations Division.

Evidence gathered during the investigation revealed that Paul Eric Kalchthaler, 40, of Seneca, had reportedly inappropriately touched the victim during a time period between Jan. 1, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2018.

According to the release, the incident happened at an address in Seneca and involved only one victim.

Kalchthaler was arrested Monday on outstanding warrants charging him with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center and was later released about posting bond.

The sheriff’s office said the case remains under investigation.