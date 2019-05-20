Man faces multiple drug charges after traffic stop in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A man was arrested after he was found in possession of several drugs during a traffic stop last month.

According to a McDowell County Sheriff’s Office news release, a deputy was patrolling on Highway 70 in Nebo on April 29 when he saw a Honda Accord with a fictitious license plate.

The deputy saw that Paul Burton Smith, 36, of Marion, was driving the vehicle and knew he had outstanding warrants against him, and stopped the vehicle.

During the stop, a search of the vehicle revealed over 6 grams of heroin, over 7 grams of methamphetamine and over 1 gram of marijuana.

There was also reportedly drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Smith was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was also served with outstandning charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon.