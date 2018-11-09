Man faces multiple drug charges during probation search in McDowell Co.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Garry Lee Swafford

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) - The McDowell County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on multiple drug charges.

According to a sheriff's office news release, detectives assisted state probation and parole officers with a search of the home of Garry Lee Swafford, 55, of Marion.

A search of the home revealed .40 gram of cocaine and items of drug paraphernalia.

Swafford was charged with possession of cocaine, maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with violating his probation.