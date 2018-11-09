Man faces multiple drug charges during probation search in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) - The McDowell County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on multiple drug charges.
According to a sheriff's office news release, detectives assisted state probation and parole officers with a search of the home of Garry Lee Swafford, 55, of Marion.
A search of the home revealed .40 gram of cocaine and items of drug paraphernalia.
Swafford was charged with possession of cocaine, maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with violating his probation.
