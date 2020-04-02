1  of  12
Man faces multiple drug charges in Oconee Co., sheriff's office says

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Brent ORyan Freeman- Courtesy of the Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and Seneca Police Department officials arrested a man on drug charges on Wednesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Brent ORyan Freeman, 29, of Seneca, was wanted by the sheriff’s office on two outstanding drug warrants related to the sheriff’s office’s first drug sweep of 2020, which started on Feb. 13.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Freeman has been charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine by the sheriff’s office, and three narcotics arrest warrants were served to Freeman at the Oconee County Detention Center.

Freeman was reportedly booked into the detention center on Wednesday after being arrested during a traffic stop on Toccoa Highway near Westminster.

He was later released from the detention center on Wednesday.

