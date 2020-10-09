Man faces multiple drug, firearm charges after traffic stop in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man faces multiple drug and firearm charges after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, the officers were conducting an investigation into several complaints about drug sales and violent incidents near Hanover Street in west Asheville.

During the investigation, officer found more than 46 grams of suspected fentanyl and heroin, marijuana, as well as a handgun during a traffic stop.

Police arrested Raheem Ridgeway, 31, of Asheville, and charged him with two counts of trafficking in opium/heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana.

Ridgeway was taken to Buncombe County Detention Facility, where he was being on $500,000 bond.