Man faces multiple drug trafficking, possession charges in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) -Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Wednesday on several charges related to drug trafficking.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies arrested Cedric Alforn Uddyback, 50, of Buncombe County, after he was found in possession of:

491 grams of methamphetamine

160 grams of fentanyl

11.3 grams of cocaine

105 dosage units of 10 milligram hydrocodone prescription pills

34 dosage units of suboxone

235 dosage units of Xanax prescription pills

$5,002 in cash

The sheriff’s office said, for context, that four grams of fentanyl is trafficking weight.

Uddyback was charged with two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin by possession, two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin by transportation, trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, trafficking in methamphetamine by transportation, possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver schedule III controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purposes of controlled substances, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.