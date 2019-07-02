Man faces murder charge after deadly stabbing in Belton, sheriff’s office says

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested and charged following a deadly stabbing in Belton on Sunday.

Deputies responded to Breazeale Street Sunday night following a report of a person who was stabbed.

When they arrived on-scene, they found a man — Johnny Gene Brian Ledford, 33, of Belton — stabbed in the chest and EMS crews took him to an area hospital for treatment, where he later died from his injuries.

Following an investigation, detectives identified Otis Woods, Jr., 49, also of Belton, as a suspect.

Woods was arrested and charged with murder.

He is currently being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.