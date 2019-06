GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with murder following a deadly shooting Saturday night in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, James Adam Murray, 34, shot Shane Victoria Bowen, 34, of Hodges, on Mountain Creek Road.

Bowen passed away at the hospital.

Murray has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.