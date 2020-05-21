Man faces murder, robbery charges after deadly shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man faces a murder charge following a deadly shooting that happened on Merrimon Avenue earlier this month.

We reported earlier that police responded to a report of a victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Wendy’s restaurant on Merrimon Avenue on May 8.

Once on-scene, officers found Javon Malik Brown, 23, Asheville man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Brown died at the scene, police said.

Officers later encountered a vehicle crash at the intersection of Merrimon Avenue and Chestnut Street. The vehicle had hit a fixed object near the intersection, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, police say.

Officers found a passenger seriously injured inside the car, and they were transported to Mission Hospital.

After arriving at the hospital, the passenger — Deonte James Ellison, 19, of Arden — died.

A preliminary investigation shows that both victims received their wounds while inside of the vehicle at the Wendy’s restaurant on Merrimon Avenue. After the initial shooting, one of the victims was removed from the car prior to it fleeing from the scene, police said.

A number of witnesses of the crash told detectives that the driver of the vehicle and a passenger ran from the scene.

On Monday, police said a juvenile was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

On Thursday, police officials said Amar Colia Clark, 18, of Asheville, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

According to the release, Clark was arrested in south Asheville Thursday afternoon by police, and was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Asheville Police said the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.