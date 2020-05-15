Live Now
Man faces rape charge after investigation into 2011 sexual assault in Asheville

by: WSPA Staff

Jacob Allison Hoots – Courtesy of Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials arrested a man on a rape charge for a sexual assault incident that happened back in 2011.

According to police news release, in 2019 police received a Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) hit after sexual assault evidence collection kit was processed.

The hit reportedly gave investigators the name Jacob Allison Hoots, 35, of East Flat Rock, N.C.

APD’s Special Victims Unit investigators started their investigation and probable cause was established to charge Hoots with second-degree rape.

According to the release, Hoots was taken into custody on May 15 by members of the Henderson County Probation/Parole office during an unrelated, routine visit with one of their probationers.

He was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he was being held on $80,000.

According to the release, Asheville Police have submitted 434 sexual assault evidence collection kits as part of the Sexual Assault Kit initiative to date.

“As additional CODIS hits are returned, APD will continue to investigate and hold those responsible

