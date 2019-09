MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a Marion man has been arrested on a rape charge.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, detectives charged James Ervin Lasher, 27, with second-degree forcible rape after a female acquaintance reported on Sept. 5 that he sexually assaulted her earlier in the day.

The victim reported the incident to authorities.