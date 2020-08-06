Man faces second-degree murder charge in overdose death case in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was charged following another man’s overdose death in 2019.

According to a news release, Brandon Keith Morris, 24, of Swannanoa, NC, was charged with second-degree murder in the overdose death of Joshua Wayne Hawkins, of Flat Rock, NC.

The sheriff’s office said the overdose death happened on Dec. 4, 2019 and was investigated by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, who then presented the case to a grand jury.

Morris is currently incarcerated in the North Carolina Department of Corrections and will reportedly be served the indictment at a later date.