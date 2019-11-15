Man faces several charges after 33-mile chase in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a Marion man faces several charges following a 33-mile chase early Friday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a deputy was patrolling on Toms Creek Road at around 1:30 a.m. when he saw a red 2007 Ford Focus pulling off of the road in front of a locked gate.

The deputy approached the vehicle and saw drug paraphernalia.

According to the release, the deputy asked the driver — identified as Scott Ellis Davis, 44 — to turn the car off and step out, but Davis sped off in the Focus.

A chase spanning approximately 33 miles went to Highway 221 North, where Davis then threw a bag out of the window of the vehicle.

He then drove into the direction of a sheriff’s deputy, who was on the side of the road trying to lay spike strips in the road.

Davis’ vehicle ran several stop signs and crossed the center line numerous times.

According to the release, once on Highway 221 North at Martin Branch, Davis made a U-turn and headed back south on the road, turning into a driveway on Toms Creek Road.

He then got out of the vehicle and started to run away.

A deputy was able to capture Davis after a short chase.

Davis was charged with fleeing to elude arrest, assault on a government official or employee, resisting a public officer, littering less than 15 pounds, as well as multiple traffic violations.

According to the release, deputies were unable to locate the bag that Davis threw out of the vehicle.

Marion Police Department and Old Fort Police Department officers, as well as North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, assisted in Davis’ capture.