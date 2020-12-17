Man faces several charges after investigation into drug activity in west Asheville

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Demetrius Grant – Courtesy of Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man was arrested on several charges, including drug trafficking.

According to a news release, officers conducted an investigation on Dec. 16 following community complaints of drug activity in west Asheville.

Following the investigation, officers arrested Demetrius Leron Grant, 47, of Asheville.

Grant was found to be in possession of 69.04 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 179.35 grams of cocaine and $5,200.

He was charged with trafficking in schedule I by possession, trafficking in schedule I by transport, trafficking in schedule II by possession, trafficking in schedule II by transports, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule I, possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II, resist, delay, obstruct, reckless driving, stop sign violation and simple possession of a schedule VI.

Grant was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, but was later released after posting $300,000 bond.

Courtesy of the Asheville Police Department

