Man faces several charges after investigation into stolen vehicles in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and Fletcher Police Department officials said a man was arrested after four vehicles and one motorcycle were recovered during an ongoing investigation.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Daniel Jordan Trammel, of Fletcher, NC, was arrested Sunday morning following a brief chase.

Trammel was found in possession of 2.8 grams of methamphetamine, 13 units of a schedule IV controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during his arrest.

He was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, felony probation violation, felony flee to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the release, additional charges are pending.

Trammel’s charges are related to stolen vehicles and motorcycles reported in the South Asheville and southern part of the county.

Fletcher Police has assisted in the investigation and has recovered multiple of the reported stolen vehicles this week.

“Thank you to Fletcher PD for their partnership in this investigation. And thank you to the many Detectives and Deputies at the Sheriff’s Office who worked this case for many weeks to bring this individual into custody. Any time we are able to go to our community members and return their property is a good day,” Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said.