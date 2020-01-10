Man faces several charges after SWAT situation in Gray Court

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested following a SWAT situation Thursday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a deputy saw a vehicle that had a tag that didn’t match up with the actual vehicle while they were patrolling an area off of Highway 92 and Warrior Creek Church Road in Gray Court.

A passenger was then reportedly forced from the vehicle and told deputies that the driver was in possession of a firearm.

According to the release, the deputy tried to make contact with the driver, but the driver drove away and then stopped at another nearby location.

Deputies tried to make contact with the man again from a safe distance, but the man refused to comply with their demands.

According to the release, the SWAT Team was called and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Aviation Team was activated.

“Our Uniform Patrol Captain was able to make contact with the subject via telephone in an attempt to negotiate, while our SWAT Team moved in closer on the subject’s location with the assistance of the SLED helicopter,” from the release.

The man — identified as Jonathan Mark Fuller, of Gray Court, was arrested and charged with failure to stop for a blue light, felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during a violent offense, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and improper display of a tag.

“This situation could have certainly had the worst outcome. I am proud of our SWAT Team for their diligence, dedication, and quick thinking. Our road deputies made sure that those closest to the situation were evacuated and well out of harm’s reach,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “Captain Hunnicutt’s willingness and ability to communicate with Mr. Fuller, along with the training of the SWAT team made this a successful operation. This individual should have already been in jail, instead of endangering innocent people. Hopefully these reckless actions will remove him from society.”