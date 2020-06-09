Man faces several charges after trailer taken from storage units in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man on several charges on Monday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a deputy responded to Greenleaf Self Storage, located on Shiloh Road near Seneca on June 5, and met a victim in regard to a utility trailer that was stolen earlier that morning.

Evidence gathered during the investigation revealed that a man drove behind the storage units, and was seen hooking the trailer up to a black 90s model Honda Passport with dark, tinted windows.

According to the release, the tag on the Passport was reported as stolen out of Pickens County.

The victim told the deputy that the trailer was a black 5-foot-10 inch Superior trailer brand 3500 pound axle with wooden flooring and plywood walls, and had a high gate in back and a mounted tool box on the front.

A rake, shovel and various tools were reportedly on the trailer.

On Monday morning, a deputy saw a vehicle on South Walnut Street near Seneca — a 1996 Honda Passport — that matched the description of the one involved in the theft of the trailer.

The vehicle reportedly pulled into a business on Wells Highway and the driver, later identified as Kenneth Allen Barkley, 32, of Seneca, got out of the vehicle.

The deputy made contact with Barkley and dispatch advised the deputy that the tag on the vehicle and the trailer it was towing were both stolen.

According to the release, the deputy said the sides and the tool box on the trailer appeared to have been removed.

The owner was able to identify the trailer and it was turned back over to him.

Barkley was arrested and was charged with two counts of receiving stolen goods, one count each of driving under suspension, driving an uninsured vehicle and a habitual traffic offender.

He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center, where he was later released after posting bond.