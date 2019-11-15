Man faces several charges following Asheville drug investigation

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man was arrested Thursday on several charges including drug trafficking, breaking and entering and eluding arrest.
According to police department news release, the department’s Drug Suppression Unit arrested Jerick Tyree Campbell, 30, of Asheville, following a long-term drug investigation.
Campbell was charged with the following:
- Breaking and entering
- Injury to Real Property
- Felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance
- Two counts of felony probation violation
- Fail to heed light or siren
- Flee/Elude arrest with a motor vehicle
- Driving while license revoked not impaired
- Reckless driving to endanger
- Two counts of failure to stop at stop sign or flashing red light
- Three counts of selling heroin
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver heroin
- Two counts of trafficking opium or heroin