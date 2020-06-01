Live Now
Man faces several charges following traffic stop in Oconee Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Joshua Lee Byrd- Courtesy of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several charges following a traffic stop.

According to a news release, deputies stopped a black Cadillac Escalade near Salem and Pine Tree Drive for a traffic violation, where dispatchers them the Georgia tag on the vehicle came back registered to a Pontiac.

Dispatchers were also able to confirm that the driver, identified as Joshua Lee Byrd, 31, of Newry, had a suspended license.

The deputy also reportedly found a fanny pack-style bag with a quantity of narcotics inside it, as well as a handgun and ammunition.

Byrd was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, driving under suspension, a habitual traffic offender, use of a license plate registered to another vehicle, operating a vehicle not registered and operating an uninsured vehicle.

According to the release, he also had a magistrates bench warrant from Seneca Municipal Court.

He was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center, where he remains in custody on $42,797.50 bond.

