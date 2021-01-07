Man faces several charges related to armed robbery in Oconee Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

William Roger McGuffin – Courtesy of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man on several charges following an armed robbery last month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a deputy was called to an address on Durham Brown Road in Fair Play on Dec. 16 in regard to a shooting incident.

The deputy made contact with two people — a man and a woman — who were in a vehicle.

They reportedly told the deputy that William Roger McGuffin, 42, of Westminster, had assaulted the man after the man had gotten out of the vehicle.

McGuffin also reportedly fired a shot from a handgun and ordered the female out of the vehicle.

According to the release, McGuffin then got into the vehicle — a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu and drove away from the scene.

Paramedics were called to the scene to check out the man who was assaulted during the incident.

The Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation and later determined that McGuffin assaulted the man with a handgun and stole the vehicle — valued at around $800 — by use of threat or force while armed with the same weapon.

McGuffin was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, petit larceny and armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.

He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center, where he remains pending a bond hearing.

According to the release, a hold was placed on McGuffin by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

