HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man faces sex offense and child abuse charges.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Tyler Alan Rogers, 19, of Candler, N.C., was arrested and charged with first-degree statutory sex offense and two counts of felony child abuse.

He was taken to the Henderson County Detention Facility, where he was being held on $170,000 bond.