SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of performing sexual acts in public and fighting with a deputy during an arrest Saturday evening in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Valero located at 250 Garner Road in reference to an indecent exposure.

While on the way to the scene, deputies were told the man, later identified as Kristen Devon Yanez, 37, was performing sexual acts on himself in the parking lot.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they located Yanez walking down Boundary Road.

The deputy attempted to speak to Yanez but he refused to stop and look at the deputy. So, the deputy reached out to stop Yanez and he swung at the deputy, hitting him in the forehead, the incident report said.

The deputy then attempted to tase him, but the taser failed. The sheriff’s office said Yanez rushed toward the deputy hitting him twice in the face. That’s when the deputy took Yanez to the ground and arrested him.

The sheriff’s office said Yanez was intoxicated on an unknown substance.

During the investigation, deputies spoke with three witnesses, two whom were minors, who said they saw Yanez performing sexual acts on himself in the parking lot. A woman told deputies Yanez molested her before leaving the scene.

Yanez was charged with resisting arrest with assault, third degree assault and battery against law enforcement officer, third degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of indecent exposure, public disorderly conduct, shoplifting and pedestrian in the roadway.