Man faces sexual exploitation of a minor charges in Buncombe Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a man on child sex crime charges.

According to a news release, detectives arrested Christopher Earl Griffin on Dec. 5.

Griffin is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor for possession video files of child pornography.

He was taken to the detention center, where he is being held on $100,000 bond.

“This is great professional work by our investigative personnel. Our community is fortunate to have a cadre of deputies who are committed to investigating these types of crimes that target children,” Chief Deputy Herbert Blake of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Our Detectives at the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit are a group of dedicated, highly trained, law enforcement professionals. By working closely with their civilian counterparts that comprise the Buncombe County Family Justice Center, they work to protect the most vulnerable of Buncombe County citizens from sexual assault, domestic violence and abuse against children,” Capt. John Ledford of the Criminal Investigations Division at the Sheriff’s Office said.  

