GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing a slew of charges after a shoot-out and chase Thursday night in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers witnessed two people shooting at each other in a residential apartment complex off Haywood Road.

While two officers were investigating what was going on they saw the car involved drive away from the scene, which started a chase.

The pursuit ended on Verdae Boulevard after the driver drove into a creek and ran away on foot, the police department said.

Officers created a perimeter and a K-9 unit was dispatched to track the driver.

The officers found the driver hiding in the woods and he was arrested.

The driver was charged with breach of peace high and aggravated, failure to stop for blue lights, interfering with police and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.