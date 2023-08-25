OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing a slew of charges following an incident in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on July 25 due to a broken windshield on the vehicle.

The driver, later identified as Levi Marion McJunkin, 33, of West Union, turned into a driveway of a house on Ebernezer Road.

Deputies said McJunkin did not stop instead he drove behind a different house on the street, got out of the van and ran away.

As the deputies continued their investigation, two firearms were found inside of the

abandoned vehicle. along with 26 grams of meth and a quantity of marijuana.

During a warrant service on Thursday, deputies arrested McJunkin at an address on Ebenezer Road.

He was charged with the following:

failure to stop for a blue light

trafficking in methamphetamine

driving under suspension

possession with intent to distribute marijuana

driving uninsured

driving an unregistered vehicle

two counts of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime

McJunkin is currently being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on a $75,807.50.