Man facing attempted murder charges following shooting in Chesnee

CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged following a shooting Friday night in Chesnee.

Spartanburg County deputies responded just before 11:30 p.m. to a home in the 1100 block of Turkey Farm Road for a reported shooting.

Deputies said Willie John Jackson, 56, of Chesnee, shot the victim with a sawed off shotgun.

The victim was taken by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Jackson has been charged with attempted murder, possession of saw-off rifle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center with a $45,000 bond.

Spartanburg County Violent Crimes will continue to investigate the shooting.