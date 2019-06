UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A Union man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in May.

According to the Union Public Safety Department, the shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. on May 24 near Keenan’s Barber Shop on North Pinckney Street.

Police said Adrian Antonio Kershaw shot in the direction of several people while at 214 North Pinckney Street.

Kershaw has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.