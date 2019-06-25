Man facing charges after kicking pregnant woman in stomach, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting and kicking a pregnant woman in the stomach.

Spartanburg Police responded at about 11:40 a.m. to the Prince Hall Apartments on Prince Hall Lane for a reported assault.

When officers arrived on scene, EMS was responding to a seven month pregnant woman. Officers said she had a busted and bleeding left eye and was holding her stomach screaming “he kicked me,” according to police reports.

The woman told police that Darius Williams attacked her as she and another man were returning to the apartments after dropping a friend off at work.

She told police that she has known Williams for three or four years and was pregnant with their daughter, according to the police report. She said they had lived together in Miami, Fla. before moving to Spartanburg.

According to the report, Williams knew the woman was pregnant when he attacked her, hitting and kicking her in the face and stomach.

Willams ran away from the building after the woman’s friend started fighting him, according the police report.

Officers were able to locate Williams while the woman was being checked out at the hospital.

Williams was arrested and charged with third degree assault and battery, trespass after warning and high and aggravated domestic violence.

He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.