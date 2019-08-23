Man facing charges after search warrant, find 259.6 grams of meth in Pelzer

PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and pardon Services agents arrested a man in Pelzer Friday while serving a warrant in Greenville County.

Agents arrested Steven Jordan, who was on probation for second degree domestic violence, after finding a handgun, ammunition, 259.6 grams of methamphetamine, 29.8 grams of marijuana, 39 schedule 4 pills and $10,234 in cash, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The items were seized after a full search of the house, cars and surrounding buildings, sheriff’s office officials said.

The sheriff’s office assisted with the arrest.

“I want to thank the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department’s Uniform Patrol Division, their Directed Patrol Unit and their Gang Unit Taskforce for their assistance and hard work with this case today. It is always a pleasure to work with such dedicated and professional officers,” Greenville County agent in charge Chad Gambrell said.