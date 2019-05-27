Man facing charges after stabbing girlfriend, deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Campobello man has been charged after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Friday night.

According to Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrants, Christopher Alan Shipman, 35, held his girlfriend against her will at a home between 11 p.m. Friday and 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Floyd Road in Spartanburg.

Shipman pushed, punched and stabbed her with a knife, according to the warrants. He also stole her purse.

Shipman has been charged with first degree assault and battery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and petit larceny less than $2,000.

He was arrested on Saturday and taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.