Man facing charges after standoff with Greenville police

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Police say a man is facing charges after a nearly three-hour long standoff.

Greenville Police Department said in a news release that 35-year-old Louis Melvin Foster will be charged with discharging a weapon within the city limits and could face additional charges.

Police say Foster discharged a weapon as his mother was returning to the home they share on Marsailles Court. It happened around 1:10 a.m. Monday.

Police say Foster barricaded himself in the home.

SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office also provided a robot that aided in the standoff.

SWAT officers entered the home shortly before 3:50 a.m. Monday.

No one was reportedly hurt.

Police say Foster, a paraplegic confined to a wheelchair, was taken into custody without incident.

Foster was taken to a medical facility for evaluation.

Police say he will be charged with discharging a weapon in city limits after his release. More charges are possible.

