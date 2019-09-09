Man facing charges after standoff with Greenville police

News
Posted: / Updated:

Greenville Police Department says Louis Foster faces a weapons charge after an early-morning standoff on Monday (Photo: Greenville Police Department).

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Police say a man is facing charges after a nearly three-hour long standoff.

Greenville Police Department said in a news release that  35-year-old Louis Melvin Foster will be charged with discharging a weapon within the city limits and could face additional charges. 

Police say Foster discharged a weapon as his mother was returning to the home they share on Marsailles Court. It happened around 1:10 a.m. Monday.

Police say Foster barricaded himself in the home.

SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office also provided a robot that aided in the standoff.

SWAT officers entered the home shortly before 3:50 a.m. Monday.

No one was reportedly hurt. 

Police say Foster, a paraplegic confined to a wheelchair, was taken into custody without incident.

Foster was taken to a medical facility for evaluation.

Police say he will be charged with discharging a weapon in city limits after his release. More charges are possible.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store