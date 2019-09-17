Man facing charges following 2 attempted robberies in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Police officers arrested a man following two attempted robberies last week in Greer.

Officers responded just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 11 to McDonald’s on Hammett Bridge Road for an attempted robbery, according to the police department.

According to the police report, a man in a silver car passed the cashier a handwritten note through the drive-thru telling her to give him all of the money in the register. The note also said the man had a shotgun.

The cashier ran to the manager and the man drove away, according to the report.

Later that evening, officers responded to an attempted robbery at an ATM at the Bank of America located on W. Poinsett Street.

The victim told officers a man approached his car while he was attempting to use the ATM and said “Hey Buddy, I’m gonna need all of your money,” according to the police report.

The victim drove away from the ATM, leaving his card inside of the machine, police said. The victim said he froze his account, but there was a $20 withdrawal from his account around the time of the incident that he did not make.

The victim was able to give officers a description of the man and his vehicle. A bank employee was able to review the surveillance video and confirm the license plate was the same as the victim described, police said.

Detectives were able to identify Joe David Brannon, Jr., 32, of Greer, as the suspect in both attempted robberies and obtain warrants for his arrest Monday.

Brannon was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon without incident. He was booked into the Greer Police Department’s detention facility.

Police said they made a post on the department’s Facebook page after the McDonald’s incident, asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect. Police said Brannon commented on the post which helped officers make a positive identification of him from surveillance photos taken during the incidents.

Brannon confessed to both incidents while being interviewed by detectives. according to the police department.

He has been charged with robbery and attempted robbery, according to the warrants.