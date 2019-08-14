Man facing charges following domestic dispute at Marion Bojangles

MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – Marion Police officers arrested Tuesday a man following a domestic dispute at Bojangles.

Police said Corey Bartlett, 28, was not at the Bojangles on Sugar Hill Road when they arrived.

Officers spoke with Bartlett’s wife, who told them he had threatened her and the business.

Police officers learned Bartlett was was on his way to his residence on Morgan Road.

Officer with the police department and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office went to the home and located Bartlett.

After receiving consent to search Bartlett’s vehicle, officers found a rifle with ammunition in the trunk, according to the police department.

Bartlett was served with warrants for communicating threats and misdemeanor child abuse. He was arrested and taken to the McDowell County jail under a domestic 48 hour hold, police said.

Police will continue to investigate the incident.