Man facing charges following stabbing at group home in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged following a stabbing Wednesday night at a group home in Pickens County.

7 News previously reported the stabbing happened at about 9:15 p.m. at a group home for adolescent males on Rock Sound Road in Easley.

Witnesses told deputies a resident, Jonathan Gregory McCall, 23, stabbed another resident in the lower back with a steak knife, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said McCall ran away on foot, but was taken into custody after a brief standoff. Deputies recovered the weapon at that time.

McCall was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries.

Deputies charged McCall Thursday with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was booked at the Pickens County Detention Center and was denied bond on both charges.

Deputies said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.