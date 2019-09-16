Man facing DUI charges after 2 motorcyclists died following crash in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Lauren Police said a man has been charged after two people died following a crash Saturday night in Laurens.

According to the police department, the crash happened at about 10 p.m. on Church Road.

Tony Rudean Hall, 53, and April Hughes Lewis, 49, were riding a motorcycle with it collided with a 2009 Honda, police said. Both were ejected from the bike and taken to an area hospital where they later died from their injuries.

While investigating, officers learned the driver of the Honda, Jose Reyes Cruz, 35, of Laurens, was driving while impaired, according to the police department.

Cruz has been charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, police said. He was denied bond and booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.

The Laurens Police Department and Laurens County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate the crash.

