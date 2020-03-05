Man facing DUI charges following crash that killed 2 USC Union students on South Port Rd

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged following a crash that killed two people and injured three others on South Port Road.

7 News previously reported the crash happened back on Feb. 7 on Southport Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said driver Yuriy Karpik, 23, of Spartanburg, crossed the center line and crashed into another car.

University of South Carolina Union students Mia Stokes, 18, of Charlotte, and Grace Revels, 20, of Lancaster, were both killed. Both drivers and another passenger were taken to the hospital, according to troopers.

Troopers said Karpik was released from the hospital Thursday and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center. He has been charged with two counts of felony DUI with death, two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury and open container.

He will have a bond hearing Friday at 11 a.m., troopers said.