Man facing murder charge after fatal hit-and-run crash in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Hendersonville Police arrested a man Monday following a fatal hit-and-run crash that involved a pedestrian on Wednesday.

As previously reported, the crash happened at about 7:17 p.m. on the south end of Main Street in downtown Hendersonville.

Police said William Badham Lorenzana, 26, of Brevard, turned himself in after police identified him as a suspect.

The pedestrian, Jo Anne Ruth Blanton, 62, of Hendersonville, passed away at Mission Hospital due to injuries during the crash.

Lorenzana has been charged with second degree murder. Police said he could face additional charges.

Lorenzana is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on $500,000 bond.