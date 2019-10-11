Man facing murder charge for deadly stabbing on Orange St. in Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened on Orange St. Monday.

On Wednesday, co-workers and neighbors contacted the Greenville Police Department requesting a welfare check for 44-year-old Reginald Lamont Brownlee.

Patrol officers responded to find a door to the residence open and found Brownlee deceased.

Brian Keith Nesbitt, 56, faces a charge of Murder as well as Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime in connection to the death.

Police say the investigation revealed that Brownlee died as a result of Nesbitt assaulting him during an argument.

Autopsy results showed that Brownlee died after being stabbed in the abdomen.

Nesbitt is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond, police say.