Curtis Burdette (From: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of shooting his brother has been charged with murder.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Curtis Burdette, 59, shot his brother, Gary Burdette, at a home on George Merck Road back in August.

Curtis Burdette was originally charged with attempted murder, but the charges were upgraded to murder after Gary Burdette died, deputies said.