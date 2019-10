INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon after a man fell out of a bucket truck in Inman.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said Lewis “Buck” McDonald, Jr., 59, of Wellford, was suspended 20 feet in the air on Lyman Road when he fell from the bucket.

McDonald was not wearing a safety harness at the time and died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy will be performed on Thursday to determine the cause of death.