Man flown to hospital after being burned in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) - Firefighters say a man was flown to the hospital after he was burned while burning brush in Anderson County, Saturday.
According to firefighters, the 29-year-old man was putting gasoline on a brush pile fire on Depot Road near Pelzer when he was burned.
The man was flown to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia for his injuries.
There's no word on the man's condition at this time.
