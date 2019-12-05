Man found critically injured off of US 178 in Greenwood Co. dies from injuries, coroner says

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a man who was found critically injured in a wooded area off of US 178 in northern Greenwood County Monday morning, died Thursday afternoon.

We reported earlier that Greenwood County deputies said a landowner was hunting when they found the man unconscious, lying near the wood line on U.S. 178 at about 7:50 a.m. Monday.

According to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox, David Lee Todd, 39, of Honea Path, died from injuries at Self-Regional Healthcare on Thursday at around 3:15 p.m.

Cox said Todd’s death is being investigated as a homicide by the coroner’s office and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

