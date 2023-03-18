GREER, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville County deputies found a man dead inside of a home Saturday.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, a death investigation is underway at 113 Swamp Fox Trail. Deputies said they responded to the home around 5:27 p.m. after a caller alerted them about an adult male inside.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the wife came home and found the husband dead sitting in a chair.

Deputies said the investigation is in its early stages. Be sure to stick with 7NEWS for updates.